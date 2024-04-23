Whip up some Anzac biscuits - do you like them chewy or crunchy?

2. Adjust your oven racks if necessary. With most Anzac biscuit recipes, you will be baking two trays of biscuits at the same time so you will need to make sure there is plenty of room not only above and below them but also in between them for the heat to circulate more evenly. To do this, put one rack about one third down from the top of the oven and the other about one third up from the bottom. You will also find swapping the trays around about half way through the baking time will help the biscuits bake and brown more evenly.