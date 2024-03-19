Keep it simple, make it tasty: tonight's dinner is sorted

A couple of months ago I had some coconut milk in the freezer that I needed to use up, and a hankering for chicken satay. I made this amazing one-pan peanut chicken and we haven't been able to stop eating it since. Chicken thigh cutlets are an amazing, quick dinner fix at the best of times, as they're inexpensive and relatively hands-off to prepare. In this recipe, the luxurious peanut and coconut sauce is poured directly onto the chicken, which is roasted until juicy and crispy skinned. It's outrageously delicious and I'm left with only one pan to wash up. The sauce is rich and there's a lot of it (high sauce to chicken ratios are non negotiable at my place!), so a big plate of steamed greens is the perfect accompaniment. I've gone with bok choy; choose whatever's in season.