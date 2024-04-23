Changing your home menu with the seasons

This is a go-to dish in my house. Most often on Saturday night rotation, when I want to cook and eat something I can prepare in advance or that needs very little finishing after our Saturday-night ritual of a cocktail (or two). Its marriage of fennel and aromatics hits the sweet spot of the fennel flavour spectrum: there is just enough going on to balance out fennel's dominance, yet somehow also let it shine. Hake is my preferred choice of white fish, but do switch that up for whatever is fresh and seasonal. The essential accompaniment is good bread for mopping up the juices.