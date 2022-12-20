The Canberra Times
Publisher ACM announces proposed sale of South Australian, Queensland regional community newspapers to Star News Group

Updated December 21 2022 - 9:51am, first published 9:30am
The South Australian titles being sold to Star News Group include the Port Lincoln Times, Kangaroo Island's The Islander and Victor Harbor's The Times.

Newspapers serving regional and rural communities in South Australia and Queensland are set to change ownership after ACM agreed to terms to sell 14 titles to the Star News Group.

