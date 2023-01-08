The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

The fan impact of Australian sports' streaming revolution vs traditional TV broadcasts

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
January 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GWS Giants v Brisbane Lions at Manuka Oval in July. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The rise of live streaming services in sports broadcasting is reshaping the viewing experience for fans around the world, but are they better off for it?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.