Can the church still enchant us at Christmas time?

By Natasha Moore
December 22 2022 - 5:30am
The Christmas story takes both the darkness and the joy as really real. Picture Shutterstock

There are some things that only make sense at this time of year, in this brief schmaltzy window. Listening to Mariah Carey on repeat. Watching the most slenderly plotted films known to humankind. Bedecking our homes in ever more frenetic lights, bells, and whistles. Eating ourselves into a collective food coma.

