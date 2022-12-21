Nick Kyrgios has officially joined a host of celebrities and superstar athletes as a new team owner in a rapidly-growing pickleball league.
Pickleball is a racquet sport not too dissimilar to tennis that has quickly grown in popularity in the last decade, especially in the US, and attracted massive investment as a result.
It has a smaller hardcourt than those used in tennis, and players hit a holey plastic ball with paddles over a net. It's a much slower-paced game than tennis and easier to play, making it more accessible.
After a week of speculation, Kyrgios officially announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he has joined a star-studded array of names that have become owners of new teams added to the sport's premier competition, Major League Pickleball.
"Let's go!" Kyrgios wrote, linking to the league's announcement post.
The Canberran has an ownership stake in the Miami Pickleball Club, alongside fellow tennis player Naomi Osaka, NFL Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and renowned NBA agent Rich Paul.
Other teams in the league are owned by celebrities such as billionaire businessman Mark Cuban, models Kate Upton and Heidi Klum, legendary swimmer Michael Phelps, NBA stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, actress Eva Longoria and country singer Dierks Bentley.
From just one event and eight teams in 2021, Major League Pickleball has now expanded to a total of 24 teams, six events and $US5 million in prize money for 2023, courtesy of a merger with the Professional Pickleball Association last month.
Each team in the league has two men and two women, with new team players drafted this week.
The 12 new teams will play in a lower tier in 2023, with the existing other 12 teams - that boast Tom Brady and LeBron James as owners - to play in a higher tier. There are plans for 2024 to have promotion and relegation set-up between the two tiers of competition.
While some tennis greats have also invested in the league, such as Chris Evert and Lindsay Davenport, others in tennis have been critical of its rise.
Former Australian doubles specialist Rennae Stubbs went on the offensive as Major League Pickleball made headlines globally, denouncing it as a fad.
"Just to let everyone know, I will not be investing in a pickleball franchise and will never turn a TV on to watch pickleball," Stubbs said on social media.
"I would rather watch paint dry. Why all these tennis players think pickleball is worth investing in and not the game that made them all the [dollars] is beyond me."
Kyrgios clapped back at Stubbs, pointing to team owners James and Durant that "have a bit more of an idea what to invest in".
Stubbs is not supportive of pickleball using existing tennis courts, which she argued could impact tennis players young and old.
"That money I think could be invested in kids programs. Wherever you're from, go and donate some cash - build a tennis court," she later said on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, before comparing pickleball to the controversial rise of non-fungible tokens - or NFTs.
"What does it cost to build a tennis court cost - 15 to 20 grand? That's what they're paying to be a part of the NFT of sports."
Kyrgios will soon begin his summer of tennis in Australia at the United Cup in Sydney on December 29 before playing in the Adelaide International 2 from January 9-14 in the lead-up to the Australian Open starting January 16.
The Wimbledon finalist is currently competing in a teams event, the World Tennis League, in Dubai.
