Federal government payout of Brittany Higgins raises more questions than answers

Amanda Vanstone
Amanda Vanstone
December 22 2022 - 5:30am
There are a number of serious concerns around the federal government paying out Brittany Higgins. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Getty Images

As a child at a religious school I remember being held in awe, as were fellow classmates, as we were informed of our extraordinary powers. If there was a baby in a car accident and it may not have been christened, we could take it upon ourselves to use any old water and christen the child, because unchristened, it would not get into the kingdom of heaven. I'm no Einstein but it wasn't rocket science to say to yourself "something is not right". What kind of kingdom of heaven refuses entry to a completely innocent baby unless some older child, undoubtedly a sinner to some degree, feigns a christening. Seriously bad values.

Amanda Vanstone is a former senator for South Australia, a former Howard government minister, and a former ambassador to Italy. She hosts Counterpoint on ABC Radio National and writes fortnightly for ACM.

