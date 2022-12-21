Fourth, do members of the government have an interest in this matter just going away and are you and I paying for that. The now-Prime Minister, Attorney General, Finance Minister and Foreign Minister all said things indicating that Ms Higgins claims were true. No thought appears to have been given to innocent until proven guilty. That's just appalling. Indeed evidence in court showed that Ms Higgins' partner David Shiraz stated that the Finance Minister would "probe and continue it going" once the allegations were aired. Current ministers knew about this and set about weaponising it for political gain. Did anybody make a fuss in parliament as to whether Mr Lehrmann had been given the presumption of innocence? When parliament appears to care little for one of the cornerstones of our freedom you might start to be concerned.