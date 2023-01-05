Both a classic musical and a classic comedy about Hollywood, this tells the story of silent film stars Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly, who co-directed with Stanley Donen) and Lina Lamont (Jean Hagen) have their careers threatened with the coming of sound. He adjusts but she does not, because her voice is harsh and nasal. Don has met and is falling in love with aspiring performer Kathy Selden (Debbie Reynolds) and it's decided she will dub Lina's vocals. But jealous Lina makes trouble. This is one of the peaks of the M-G-M musical.