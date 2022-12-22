The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

The first of the ACT's electric buses, part of a three-year $23.6 million program, is being prepped for service

PB
By Peter Brewer
December 23 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACTION diesel mechanic Stuart Shiell with the new Yutong electric bus. Picture supplied

The switch has officially been thrown on Canberra's long-awaited transition to zero-emission buses with the first of the Chinese-built electric models arriving in the territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.