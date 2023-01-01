The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Cobargo sets micro grid ambition as part of bushfire recovery effort

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
January 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobargo Community Bushfire Recovery Fund president Zena Armstrong with Cobargo RSL sub-Branch president Glen Morrison outside the hall slated for an energy-efficiency upgrade. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

While images of a burning Cobargo were projected into loungerooms around the world, footage that became synonymous with the tragedy of the Black Summer bushfires, the town itself was plunged into darkness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.