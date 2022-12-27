This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Faith may have become unfashionable.
It's certainly true the latest census showed the number of Australians identifying themselves as Christians dropped below half for the first time. The numbers describing themselves as "non-religious" soared.
Secularism is on the rise. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, in 2021 the most common religions were:
We see the evidence all around us. I suspect the beaches were more crowded than the churches on Christmas Day - and (the clue is in the name) Christmas was once about Christ rather than presents.
There is now a tendency to identify Christianity with right-wing politics - Scott Morrison's Pentecostal belief and Tony Abbott's strong Catholicism spring to mind (though the American Christian right's adoration of Trump is completely baffling).
But a visit to churches on and just before Christmas Day reminded me that Christians do a lot of the actual work when it comes to caring for the down-trodden in our society.
The Salvation Army, Vinnies, Anglicare and a host of other churches all run food banks. Volunteers give of their own time.
Talking is easy. Doing demands sacrifice.
In Canberra, Christmas lunch for 250 people was in the shade of the ancient trees around St John's, the city's oldest (pre-Canberra) church. About 40 volunteers scurried around, ferrying plates of ham and chicken to people who would otherwise be home alone.
The Life Unlimited church's Canberra City Care runs a string of services from free and cheap food to refurbished computers to advice.
Christians Against Poverty organises courses for people in how to manage tight budgets - this isn't lecturing people but helping them make the best of their difficult situations - helping people keep their noses above water, just about.
What could be wrong with that?
King Charles touched on the theme in his Christmas Day address. "I particularly want to pay tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations, or that most precious commodity of all, their time, to support those around them in greatest need," he said.
And the Prime Minister did his bit when he helped serve a Christmas meal to vulnerable people at a church in Sydney.
It would be nice if Christianity were less identified with the right. Whatever became of Christian socialism?
THEY SAID IT: "Actions speak louder than words" - anonymous, but a version of the proverb was spoken in 1628 in the British parliament by the MP John Pym: "A word spoken in season is like an Apple of Gold set in Pictures of Silver, and actions are more precious than words."
YOU SAID IT: Garry reflected on Christmas presents (somewhat grumpily): "An elasticised pre-knotted tie so tight it almost severs your windpipe. A cheap, nylon shirt that generates a static electricity surge so powerful it singes your body hair and sets off all the smoke alarms. Another cheap bottle of plonk. And aftershave with hints of vinegar and unleaded petrol."
Deborah took him to task: "I was sad to see Garry getting a bit of female-bashing into his column when he referred to his mother-in-law's rock-hard biscuits. I know he was just having a joke, but nevertheless the dig has the effect of diminishing the efforts of women."
Lee said: "I have 35 staff at work and I could buy 35 silly things that will be thrown away by the new year. But I don't. I donate to a charity in their name as a gift to them. This year I donated 10 hampers to food bank."
Kathy said: "We seem to be turning into America, where the sheer volume of waste and stupid, gimmicky presents is beyond a joke."
Robert said: "My family gave up giving gifts years ago. The important thing is to spend precious time together. I do give plenty to charities - but that's unrelated."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
