The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Kim Northwood | Five tips to build wealth through these troubled times

By Kim Northwood
December 27 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian financial literacy is actually going backwards since 2016. Picture Shutterstock

Humans are a contradictory bunch. Inflation is pushing prices of non-discretionary items up, including rent, food and healthcare. Household budgets are being stretched. And with the festive season often comes more expenses as well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.