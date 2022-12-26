There is about $13.8 billion in lost and unclaimed super in Australia. If you have held multiple jobs, changed names, address or lived overseas, you may have lost track of your super. Log in or create a MyGov account to access ATO online service. You will be able to see all your super accounts in one place, and you can consolidate them. If you are starting a new job, think about whether you have a super account you could already use.