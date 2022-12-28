On the 30th anniversary of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal's establishment, its then president, Sir Gerard Brennan remarked that: "An essential characteristic of the AAT is that it is independent of the Executive branch of government. It must be independent in its thinking, independent in its procedure, independent in its interpretation of the law. Not only does independence give authority to the AAT and its decisions; independence is essential to the AAT's very survival. If it were not, and were not seen to be independent of sponsoring departments, its existence would be a costly charade."