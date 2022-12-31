The Canberra Times
Jackie French | The joy of a home-grown pavlova

Jackie French
By Jackie French
January 1 2023 - 5:30am
Use fresh egg whites and a metal bowl to mix them for the best pavlova. Picture Shutterstock

My first experience of a home-grown cake was a sponge, made by our elderly neighbour Jean Hobbins, circa 1974. That unforgettable cake was two generous layers high, made with duck eggs - duck eggs make a richer and structurally superior sponge cake than anything from a chook. The cake also contained sugar, which had been purchased, and cornflour, also bought, though as I was inadvertently growing maize, and had learned how to grind and sift it to make cornflour, I could have given her some home-grown product. The maize had sprouted from the kernels that had passed unhindered through a horse who had helped make the stable tailings with which I fed my garden.

Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

