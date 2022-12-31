There's a myth that you can't get cream from goats. You can - it just takes longer. The cream in cow's milk rises to the top in about 24 hours. A litre of goat's milk will give you a layer of cream about 6mm thick after 5-7 days in the fridge, though you may get more cream, and faster separation, if your goats are well fed. And no, the normal backyard will not entirely support your goats, even with visits to the park and along the footpath, but given that most of us buy pet food for our dogs, cats, guinea pigs and white rats et al, buying pelleted food and lucerne for your goats is an excellent investment, as you can't milk a dog or cat. Well, actually, I suppose you can, but if after thousands of years of domestication we are not drinking dog or cat milk, I suspect dog or cat milking is not a worthwhile activity.