The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NSW police find 3D printed pistol, ammunition in Goulburn man's car in Illawarra Highway traffic stop

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated December 30 2022 - 5:51pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weapons police say they found during the stop. Picture supplied

A 35-year-old Goulburn man was caught with a 3D printed single-shot pistol loaded with a .22 live round of ammunition when he was stopped by police in the Southern Highlands on Thursday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.