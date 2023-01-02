Brittany Higgins and David Sharaz have announced their engagement, keen to make a fresh start after a tumultuous year.
Sharaz proposed at the Bryon Bay lighthouse, sharing a selection of photographs on Instagram of the special moment.
"I didn't want to enter another year without you knowing that I want to spend all my years with you ... I'm the luckiest guy in the world," Sharaz said.
Higgins posted her message, "So lucky to be spending a lifetime with you @davidsharaz."
The photographs show Sharaz proposing on one knee. "I'm just a guy, kneeling in front of a girl, asking her to marry him," he said on Instagram.
Other photographs show a staircase decorated with candles and rose petals and scenic shots of the lighthouse. On Higgins' account, there's a close up of the six-claw solitaire diamond ring.
The pair were inundated with messages from well-wishers.
Grace Tame said, "Can't think of a more deserving pair of humans. Love you two. Big hugs and congratulations. What a way to bring in 2023."
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
