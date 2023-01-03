The Canberra Times
Teenage boys face ACT Children's Court, accused of burgling Gungahlin businesses

Updated January 3 2023 - 10:33pm, first published 1:45pm
The boys are charged over the burglary of Spice Affair at Casey Market Place. Picture by James Croucher

Two teenage boys are behind bars after being accused of stealing cash and alcohol in connection to a string of burglaries that left 19 Gungahlin businesses dealing with the consequences.

