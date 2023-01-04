We're not stupid: hard decisions need to be explained

Sure, epidemiologists and scientists can give us their best assessment of what they believe the facts to be. But to be fair it is hard at the moment to have any confidence in advice coming out of China as to the level of infection and more particularly whether any new variants have appeared. In other words, without testing we might let people in that bring new variants of which we are unaware. Maybe the experts believe we are now so experienced that we would manage it very well. If that's the case then it needs to be spelled out.