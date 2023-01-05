The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Housing still meets need of Canberra's growing population, ACT government says

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
January 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's population is expected to exceed half a million people within the next decade. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The ACT government insists housing supply remains just ahead of rapid population growth and Canberra will be able to expand to keep up with the influx of residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.