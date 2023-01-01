The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Chief Minister's directorate breaches FOI act after not uploading documents for three months

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
January 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government's Chief Minister, Treasury and Economic Development Directorate breached freedom of information laws after it failed to upload documents onto the disclosure log for more than three months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.