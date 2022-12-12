The Canberra Times
Canberra Liberals' cabinet disclosure bill would 'undermine responsible government'

December 13 2022 - 5:30am
The Canberra Liberals' cabinet disclsoure bill is being considered by a Legislative Assembly inquiry. Picture by Karleen Minney

The Canberra Liberals' bill designed to force cabinet papers to be published 30 days after they are considered would undermine responsible government, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has said.

