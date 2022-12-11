Less than a quarter of policy objectives agreed to by Labor and the Greens in their power-sharing agreement have been delivered halfway through the term, but the ACT government insists it's on track.
Sixteen of more than 100 items agreed to by the parties after the 2020 election have been delivered, including zero-interest loans for households and introducing an industrial manslaughter offence.
Roughly four in five of the agreement's objectives are marked as on track in the government's self-assessed score card.
Four items have been delayed, including work to ensure ACT laws can respond to modern day slavery and construction on an affordable build-to-rent housing development next to the Common Ground Gungahlin site.
The government's agreement to work with land owners and community organisations to build the MyHome proposal in Curtin has also been delayed.
The latest report on the parliamentary agreement's status said the government had delayed seeking advice on the best way to facilitate the outcomes contained in the government's waste strategy to locate waste processing facilities in Hume.
The ACT will hold its next election in October 2024.
Chief Minister and ACT Labor leader Andrew Barr said his party was pleased to have progressed design and procurement on the next stage of light rail, amending the Crimes Act on advice of the government's sexual assault reform program and legislating to prevent public sector jobs being outsourced.
Mr Barr also pointed to the sustainable household zero-interest loan scheme, which had supported 7800 households, universal access to early learning for three-year-old children and regulations to protect tradespeople from silica dust as achievements of the term so far.
"Over the coming 12 months, the government will start consultation on voluntary assisted dying legislation following the removal of the Andrews Bill in the Australian parliament," Mr Barr said in a statement.
"Government members of the Assembly will also play an important role in our community in the lead up to the Voice to Parliament referendum in 2023, with a goal for the ACT to record the highest yes vote in the country."
Attorney-General and Greens leader Shane Rattenbury said an ACT plan to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles and fossil-fuel gas were noteworthy achievements of the government in 2022.
"I'm also really pleased that this year we opened Australia's first fixed pill testing site here in Canberra as part of this government's commitment to harm reduction," Mr Rattenbury said in a statement.
"These are just a few significant reforms of many that reflect that Canberra is a progressive jurisdiction, with a progressive two-party government."
"I look forward to continuing our joint work over the next two years to fulfil our remaining commitments in the [parliamentary and governing agreement]."
Labor and the Greens have had several public disagreements so far this term, including over public funding for the horse racing industry, the development of new planning legislation and support for defence industry in Canberra.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
