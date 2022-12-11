The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Less than a quarter of Labor and Green policies delivered halfway through term, most 'on track' in governing agreement update

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
December 12 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr, in the driver's seat, and Greens leader Shane Rattenbury at an announcement of the government's electric vehicle strategy in July. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Less than a quarter of policy objectives agreed to by Labor and the Greens in their power-sharing agreement have been delivered halfway through the term, but the ACT government insists it's on track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.