North to south by e-scooter in Canberra as travel expands to Tuggeranong

By Jasper Lindell
December 8 2022 - 5:30am
Shared e-scooters, pictured in Kingston, will be available in Tuggeranong. Picture by Karleen Minney

Intrepid, two-wheel travellers will be able to traverse the full north to south stretch of the capital on a public e-scooter, with Tuggeranong added to the available areas of the scheme.

