The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT government won't release information about light rail costs after Liberals confirm opposition

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
December 6 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A light rail vehicle travelling on Flemington Road. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Canberra Liberals have been accused of being "out of touch" due to their opposition of light rail to Woden, but their position has not prompted the government to release more information on costs and timelines for the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.