Canberra's e-scooter fleet could increase by hundreds by the end of 2022, as the ACT government plans to expand their usage in Belconnen, Woden, Gungahlin, Tuggeranong, Weston and greater Belconnen.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.