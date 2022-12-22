The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Committee hands down report into ACT Planning Bill, makes 49 recommendations

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated December 22 2022 - 5:38pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Legislative Assembly's standing committee on planning Suzanne Orr, Mark Parton and Jo Clay. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong

There should be an independent review of planning decisions and new developments annually under the ACT's proposed new planning act, an inquiry has recommended.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.