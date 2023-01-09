Social media is often used to bully, "troll", intimidate, and threaten people these days, and those of us who experience this behaviour are repeatedly told that if you can't handle the heat, get out of the kitchen. But it's also a place where people can find their "tribe", meet like-minded people from all over the world, and engage in meaningful discussions about important subjects, interspersed with collective self-care via threads flooded with pictures of cute animals and funny pet videos.