This film has clearly been designed to appeal to a younger, likely teen and tween, audience, so there are zero genuine scares or even jump scares to be found. There's minimal blood and all human deaths are off screen. Such measures would have been required to achieve a PG-13 rating in the US, but it really is to the detriment of the film. Something as ridiculous as M3GAN really needs the gore factor to make it worth it.

