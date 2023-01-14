Summer's the perfect time to kick back on a warm evening and have some bevvies with friends. Whether you're into cocktails, wine or something inbetween, we've got you covered. From handy little cans of espresso martini to light-bodied reds best served chilled. Here's cheers.
If you're too lazy to mix your own, check out Tails Cocktails. The 500ml bottles are ready to pour using premium spirits. The Passionfruit Martini is perfect for summer, citrusy with a touch of vanilla, featuring 42BELOW vodka. Serve over ice and throw in half a passionfruit. $39.99.
The 2021 Naturally Innocent field blend is Innocent Bystander's first natural wine. A complex and textural style that harnesses natural wine-making techniques. Tastes like stone fruit, apricot, pineapple all wrapped in a savoury dry finish. Perfect with charcuterie on your next picnic. $25.
The name "piquette" comes from the French word for "prickle" due to the drink's slight unfiltered fizz. Made out of wine waste, it's like a wine-flavoured sour beer or seltzer. Try the Escape Room piquette made by the award-winning Chapel Hill winery. $7.99 for a 330ml can.
Like a cask without the cardboard, bagnums are all the rage. Kind of environmentally friendly, these are perfect for parties and picnics. Cupio Bagnums are available in 1.5-litre format with either dry pinot rosé or pinot noir and can stay fresh for up to 30 days after opening. $35.
Brown Brothers' Tarrango is a great option if you still like to drink red in summer. Characterised by aromas and flavours reminiscent of red berries with a delicate dry finish, it's built to drink chilled. Tarrango is a unique Australian grape. Ideal if you like something different. $20.
Croser has launched a new range infused with bespoke botanicals. The innovative range launches with Croser NV X 78o and Croser NV Rosé X 78o , Croser's classic sparkling wines infused with signature botanicals from 78 Degrees Distillery. $29.90
Everyone's favourite summertime dessert has had the ultimate adult upgrade with the launch of the limited-edition Baileys Summer Berry Pavlova Flavoured Liqueur. Think creamy meringue with tart berries. Enjoy over ice, with a dessert or in a cocktail. Pav all year round. $37.99.
Available in three delicious flavours, these neat little 150ml cans from Cantails hit the spot if you're after a quick fix. The Appletini is a classic with a crisp apple zest and the Spicy Margarita has a kick but our favourite was the Espresso Martini. Just the shot. $45 for a four-pack.
My favourite rosé of the summer, Small Wonder is a Tasmanian vineyard with a focus on responsibly made, small-production wines with a large leaning towards sustainability and organic principles. This wine is the palest pink, understated yet full of flavour. $32.
Greasy Fingers chardonnay was literally designed to wash down your favourite burger. This big buttery chardonnay cuts through the juicy flavours. With a bold palate of peach crumble, toasted marshmallow and smoky bacon, this wine hasn't met a burger it didn't like. $18.
Kind of half rosé, half sauvignon blanc, this Giesen Estate Marlborough blush sauvignon blanc is created by adding merlot at the blending stage. There's the initial sweetness of red fruits, knocked back by the familiar citrus notes of sauvignon blanc. We just loved the colour. $16.99.
Tread Softly's Everything Except rosé is the perfect poolside rosé; this is a refreshing pale, dry style that offers real refreshment. Ripe red berries with a hint of spice, this is a great zero-alcohol option that is mouth-watering with tantalising fruit flavours and a cleansing acidity. Drink chilled with sushi. $16.95.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
