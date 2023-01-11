Former prime minister Scott Morrison has bizarrely lost his Twitter verification tick, with one marketing expert saying the parliamentarian is "losing his status" and it may lead to the spread of misinformation from parody accounts.
Mr Morrison, who tweets under the username ScottMorrisonMP, even while serving as prime minister, was first verified by Twitter in 2013 when he became immigration minister.
But on Tuesday night, eagle-eyed tweeters would have noticed the former prime minister no longer had a blue tick next to his name.
The former prime minister has used his Twitter and other social media to cultivate his "daggy dad" image, posting photos of curries he has cooked and making jokes about his scandals.
ANU marketing lecturer Dr Andrew Hughes said he was surprised to see Mr Morrison was no longer verified.
He said the loss of his verification will mean Mr Morrison's tweets will get less traction on the social media platform and potentially increase the spread of misinformation from parody accounts.
Dr Hughes said a possible reason Mr Morrison lost his verification may be because "he's basically losing his status" after the secret ministries scandal and his robodebt royal commission testimony.
"Perhaps robodebt, and also the secret ministries might mean that they no longer see the need to verify him anymore," Dr Hughes said.
The former prime minister seems to be the only Australian politician who has lost their verification. Former treasurer Josh Frydenberg is still verified.
Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk recently introduced a paid verification program, known as Twitter Blue, which allows anyone who pays to receive as blue tick.
A recent tweet from Twitter Support clarified accounts with blue checkmarks that change their display name or profile photo, which Mr Morrison did in June, will lose their check until their account can be reviewed.
Dr Hughes said it was "remarkable that they might actually be hinting in a way that he [Morrison] and other politicians should start to pay for their accounts."
"So maybe it's also the first move by Twitter, in a way and probably an easy target that said, to remove verification of anyone who's not paying for it, and maybe that's a sign of things to come."
He also suggested it may be because of the "big dispute" Mr Morrison had with tech companies such as Google and Facebook over news publishing on their platforms while he was prime minister.
"That was quite damaging, I think for the prime minister in terms of the tech companies because it was felt he was becoming a little bit over the top and perhaps impinging on freedom of speech. So that could be another reason behind it as well," Dr Hughes said.
While he may be without a blue tick on Twitter, Mr Morrison's Instagram and Facebook are still verified.
Mr Morrison's office has been approached for comment but did not reply.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
