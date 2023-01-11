The Canberra Times
Stubbornly high inflation increases pressure on Reserve Bank

By Adrian Rollins
Updated January 11 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 12:20pm
A pre-Christmas spending spree has helped push inflation back up to recent highs, reinforcing the case for further interest rate hikes.

