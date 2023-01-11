The Canberra Times
Opinion

As Santos sponsors the Tour Down Under, it's time to ban fossil fuel advertising

By Kate Wylie
January 12 2023 - 5:30am
As an Adelaide doctor, I am seeing the health impacts of climate change in my work. I see the impacts that floods, storms and extreme weather events have on my patients' health and their ability to access health care. I see impacts on pregnancy, increased asthma and hayfever and most obviously, impacts on my patients mental health.

