Nothing moulds to the body like activewear and it can often be a struggle for a lot of women to find the right comfort and fit.
Australian activewear brand Victoria Stag has come up with a solution.
Launched in 2018, Vicki, founder of Victoria Stag, created a range of stylish activewear especially for the curvy body.
Vicki herself had found it extremely hard to find good quality activewear that fit, that didn't stick to her body like a glove or didn't look like a potato sack.
So she solved her own problem and created stylish and functional activewear catered for curvy bodies.
Victoria Stag specialises in activewear for curvy women sizes 12 to 26 and is Melbourne owned and operated.
Garments are especially designed by plus-size women who actually work out and yes - they are squat proof!
Each piece has been carefully designed and additional functional components added to assist the fit and function such as hidden pockets and internal drawstrings.
Vicki ensures that all garments are made to be versatile with multiple purposes, yet they still look great.
Further more, the brand focuses on both physical and mental health as a whole.
If you feel good in what you wear, then you are more motivated in doing more, doing more improves your physical health, and the cycle continues.
Victoria Stag has also created a movement program to help people who are scared to workout, to start working out.
Vicki advocates that everyone should feel confident in what they wear.
Click the LINK to visit the Victoria Stag website.
