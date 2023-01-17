The Canberra Times
APS staff allowed to work on Australia Day after Morrison rule revoked

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
January 18 2023 - 5:30am
Public servants have regained the the choice to work on public holidays after a previous government directive was revoked. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.

Public servants will be allowed to work on January 26 if they do not wish to celebrate Australia Day after the Labor government reversed a previous government directive which forced APS staff to not work on the public holiday.

