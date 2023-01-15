This may well require an amendment to the constitution, but should not be ignored because of its complexity. A further step would be to allow state premiers and chief ministers to "call out" ADF Reserve Forces in their State or Territory when emergency services were being overwhelmed. Andrew Shearer's Climate Risk Review and any forthcoming ADF capability reviews provide the ideal opportunity to ensure that the lessons from the recent series of major natural disasters experienced in Australia and our region are actually learned. The Australian community have suffered through too many disasters with lack of support in recent years.