The recommendations called for better bushfire fuel management, improved fire abatement zones, fuel hazard reduction burning, and changes to our job operationally. Unfortunately, 20 years later so much of that work and momentum has been watered down. We don't have an ACT Bushfire Council or a Fire Controllers' group anymore - both were pivotal in ensuring common sense was built into the system and was an independent voice. We need support that prepares us for what can happen, to understand that you are not alone and it's OK to ask for help or want to talk. Mental preparedness is essential.

