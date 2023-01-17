The Canberra Times
Tragic climate lesson about Canberra's 2003 bushfires is still to be learned, former firefighter says

By Vivien Thomson
January 18 2023 - 5:30am
The Uriarra Forestry Settlement seen in an aerial shot of the aftermath of the 2003 bushfires and, inset, the BP in Duffy burns. Pictures by Graham Tidy, Andrew Campbell

It has been 20 years since major fires swept through the ACT, NSW and Victoria, causing unprecedented damage and imposing a toll on communities and the economy which took many years to understand.

