That first morning will be weird. You will feel a bit lonely. Particularly if you don't have younger kids at home. If you do, that first morning might even be something of a relief. Make yourself a cup of tea. But you really have to let go. Be an advocate for your child but let them fight their own battles. Particularly in the playground. Kids will sort themselves out. If you believe your child is being bullied then that's a completely different kettle of fish, but the fact that Jayden won't play with them is not bullying. Never question other people's parenting skills. Never raise it with the other parent directly. If you truly believe there is an issue, raise it with the teacher first. Your kid is never going to learn to stand on their own two feet, or stand up for themselves, if you're there fighting every battle for them. Let them know that sometimes things will not go their way and that's just the way life is.