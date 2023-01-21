His girlfriend Amy (Paige Evans) is fed up and after she dumps him he needs a new place to live. On offer is a huge, impressive-looking house the strangely eager Sellers family - mother, father, teenage son, young daughter - is looking to rent out urgently and at a bargain rate. What we know and they know and Will doesn't is that the house is haunted, not only by ghosts but by a demon - named Deomonous (voiced by Tony Vespe) - who wants a human sacrifice. The parents have made a deal with Deomonous (and yes, the dopiness of that name is lampshaded by one of the characters) to save their daughter and Will is to be the victim so they can return.

