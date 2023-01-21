The Canberra Times
Ask Fuzzy: What does a bird hear?

By Rod Taylor
January 22 2023 - 5:30am
Birdsong contains fine detail that is far too quick for us to hear. Picture Shutterstock

The classic mistake in communicating is to assume that the other thinks like you do. If it's hard enough talking to another person, it's even harder when it's a different species. While we find their melodious warbling attractive, it's done for the birds' benefit, not ours.

