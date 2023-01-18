The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

China's COVID cases may have hit 900m. What's headed our way?

By Michael Toole
January 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Travellers crowd at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station. During the Lunar New Year period, an expected 2 billion trips will be made within China. Picture Getty Images

Over the weekend, Peking University released a study that estimated 900 million Chinese had been infected with COVID up until January 11, representing 64 per cent of the population.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.