Why don't we care about market place bullying?

Now, to the customer this might not matter. You probably just buy a different biscuit, butter, bread or whatever. But think about what it means for the producer. If you're selling a biscuit to a huge supermarket you have probably bought equipment to enable larger scale production than otherwise. The supermarkets pushed you down on price so you did what you could to meet their demands. You may have also entered into longer-term contracts for the ingredients to get them at a better price. Sadly you've got quite a bit of stock on hand and some contracts to break. And your suppliers of flour, flavourings, nuts, packaging or whatever are now facing a cut in their business. And so it goes down the line.