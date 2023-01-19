The Canberra Times
No easy fix for the gas price crisis

By The Canberra Times
January 20 2023 - 5:30am
The Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Given gas prices are already at levels above what Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers said last year would be a "worst case scenario", and with some Canberrans expected to pay at least $100 more for the commodity this year, it's no surprise the industry and the Opposition are putting the boot into Labor's controversial price cap.

