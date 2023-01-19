Family-friendly practices in the New Zealand parliament attracted greater public attention when Ardern announced her pregnancy in January 2018, which coincided with a push by the Speaker Trevor Mallard to support parliamentarians and staff in balancing work and family. The parliament is one of the few in the world to have dedicated spaces for families with changing tables and play areas for children, wider security clearances for carers and spouses within the parliamentary precinct, and a policy that grants new parents "compassionate leave" whenever necessary in the first six months of a child's life and "evening leave" in the first 12 months.