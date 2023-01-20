The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Lake George Winery owner Sarah McDougall shows strength in the face of family tragedy

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
January 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lake George Winery owner Sarah McDougall is speaking about how she is determined to forge ahead in the face of the tragic loss of her husband Anthony to suicide last August.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.