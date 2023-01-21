The Canberra Times
Improved bus services from the Queanbeyan region into Canberra

January 22 2023
From Monday, more regular bus services will connect Queanbeyan with the ACT. Picture supplied

Queanbeyan, Googong and Tralee will receive the lion's share of 90 new additional weekly bus services from Monday, January 23 in response to the demand for better public transport connectivity between the NSW border town and the ACT.

