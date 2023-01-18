The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Liberal Senator Jane Hume urges government to reverse APS Australia Day rule

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
January 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Jane Hume, who urged the government to reverse the decision made to allow APS staff to work on Australia Day if they want. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Liberal Party has urged the government to reverse a decision to allow public servants to work on Australia Day, accusing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of trying to "deliberately undermine" the national holiday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.