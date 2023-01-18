The Liberal Party has urged the government to reverse a decision to allow public servants to work on Australia Day, accusing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of trying to "deliberately undermine" the national holiday.
Public servants will be allowed to work on January 26 if they do not wish to celebrate Australia Day after the Labor government reversed a previous government directive which forced APS staff to take the holiday off.
Minister for the Public Service Katy Gallagher overturned a "restrictive" APS directive issued by former prime minister Scott Morrison shortly before the election, which removed the ability for federal public service staff to arrange a substitute day off if they chose to work on January 26.
Shadow Minister for the Public Service Jane Hume accused the government of telling APS employees Australia Day did not matter.
"Why would Anthony Albanese and Labor deliberately undermine Australia's national day by telling the Australian Public Service it doesn't matter?" Senator Hume said.
"Rather than attempt to provide unity by acknowledging our common values on a common day, they have told public servants that their national holiday isn't something they need to recognise."
Senator Hume also called on the Labor government to reverse the decision and encourage APS staff to take the day off.
"If Anthony Albanese really meant what he said about keeping Australia Day on January 26 he should reverse the decision today.
"Labor should reverse this decision and encourage all Australians to take the time on Australia Day to reflect on our wonderful country, our shared ideals, and our future."
Senator Gallagher said in response to Senator Hume's comments, "The arrangements as they existed for the last ten years under the Morrison government remain the same.
"For future rounds of enterprise bargaining we will negotiate in good faith with employees and their unions about their conditions of employment, unlike the Liberals when in government."
Prime Minister Albanese was previously accused of trying to abolish the national holiday when he overturned a previous Morrison decision to only allow local councils to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day.
However Mr Albanese said he still supports Australia Day and has no plans to change the date from January 26, despite calls from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
