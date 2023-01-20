One of the biggest problems with the safeguard mechanism is it does not require big polluters to reduce their emissions in the absolute sense; instead it effectively gives them a get-out-of-jail-free card by allowing them to buy unlimited carbon offsets as an alternative to reducing their emissions. At a very basic level, the idea is that if someone doesn't cut down a tree on their property, then Woodside is free to keep expanding and extracting gas. Someone else has nominally reduced their emissions, therefore Woodside doesn't have to.

