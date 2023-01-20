The Canberra Times
Treasury analysis shows wholesale power prices have dropped up to 44 per cent

January 20 2023 - 10:30pm
ACTEWAGL customer Sandra Lavender of Monash inspects her power meter. Picture by Karleen Minney

The Albanese government is touting initial success with its controversial intervention to curb energy prices, citing Treasury analysis showing forecast 2023 energy prices have already fallen by up to 44 per cent across the major eastern states.

