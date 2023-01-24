You have to try this. It takes great skill to cook such a thick schnitzel without burning the crumb, but they do it every time at the OCI. It's a meaty, free-range offering, almost as thick as it is wide. Comes with two sides, can't go past the garlic mash and the green beans. Unless you choose the mac and cheese. There's even a little version on the kids' menu for $12, served with chips and salad.